Watkins Mill to close Thursday

CLAY COUNTY — Effective at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 2, Missouri State Parks will close four park locations including nearby Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site in Lawson to address overcrowding and public safety concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re continuing to evaluate the situation and make adjustments to operations as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves,” Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Carol Comer said in a release. “As conditions and recommendations change, we will make additional closures as needed. Before heading out to a state park, we encourage our citizens to check mostateparks.com for advisory updates and the latest actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Other state parks that will be closed are Castlewood, Elephant Rocks and Weston Bend. St. Joe Park will close it’s off-road vehicle riding area. All state parks may also close the gates to individual parking lots if those spots reach capacity.
“We understand the importance of physical activity and getting outside during this unprecedented time,” said Mike Sutherland, director of DNR’s Division of State Parks. “However, we have to make changes to operations at some facilities due to overcrowding to ensure public safety.”
Missouri State Parks encourages park visitors to carry hand sanitizer, soap, wipes and drinking water when being active in parks.
