The White House is urging commercial labs to prioritize testing of hospital patients as they work to clear a backlog of tests for COVID-19. coronavirus.
Sunday, March 22, Vice President Mike Pence said the Department of Health and Human Services will issue formal guidance Monday, March 23, but that the federal government is encouraging all labs to “prioritize inpatient testing.
The White House also encourages those without symptoms against seeking testing as it may deplete personal protective equipment for health care workers.
President Donald Trump said he ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ship mobile hospital centers to Washington, California and New York
Trump said it’s up to states to try to get materials first.
"We're sort of a backup for states,” he said.
