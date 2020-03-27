William Jewell College postpones graduation

LIBERTY — Although a new date or time has not been solidified, William Jewell College leaders decided Friday, March 27 that graduations will be rescheduled and will not be held on May 16.
"Jewell will hold baccalaureate and commencement for our Class of 2020," Director of Marketing Cara Dahlor said in an email to the Courier-Tribune. "We wanted to make a decision now, allowing students, families and our business partners to plan accordingly."
Dahlor added that even though there is not a new date scheduled, depending on how the pandemic proceeds, they anticipate a ceremony late this fall.
This is a developing story and details will be published as they become available. For live coverage on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the Northland, visit MyCourierTribune.com or download the Courier-Tribune NOW app available for Apple and Android.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.