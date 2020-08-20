LIBERTY — William Jewell College students, faculty and staff return to the campus on the hill as they prepare for classes to start Wednesday, Aug. 26.
On the school’s website, there is an extensive reentry plan called Operation Safe Campus.
“Jewell is uniquely poised to ensure the health and safety of the Jewell community amid the coronavirus pandemic. In collaboration with a joint task force of biosafety and medical experts, William Jewell developed Operation Safe Campus, an extensive plan focused on your safety and giving you the in-person experience we value as a residential learning community,” according to the school.
At the core of Jewell’s Operation Safe Campus is a threat assessment matrix built around the military’s defense force protection model.
There are five levels including a baseline. Currently, the college is sitting at Level B. This level is defined as active COVID-19 cases reported in Liberty, Kansas City metro or Clay County, but cases do not exist on campus.
The college brought in partners to help with the current climate including Kansas City-based MRIGlobal, an international biorisk expert, ensures Jewell’s preparedness for the pandemic and assesses other biosafety risks, such as an incident involving biological agents. MRIGlobal also will provide biosafety training for all employees and students this summer and manage containment and biological clean-up if someone on campus becomes symptomatic or is diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Liberty Hospital’s medical team, led by Chief Medical Officer Raghu Adiga, M.D., assessed the threat matrix and continues to provide medical advisement and the Clay County Public Health Center is another collaborator. The health center staff will perform Jewell’s coronavirus testing of employees and students when they return to campus.
Along with testing, there will be safety protocols including masks to be worn inside and outside all buildings, physical distancing and symptom monitoring. Anyone with a temperature of 100.0° F or greater or other symptoms must seek medical attention at the Student Health Center or nearest medical facility. The campus center is staffed by a nurse practitioner.
All Jewell students were given an opportunity to request a private room at no extra cost by June 1. Students traveling great distances will be permitted to return to campus early so that they may quarantine from any potential exposure during their travels.
For fall 2020, Jewell will hold a 15-week semester, with some adjustments to the calendar. On-campus classes will end at Thanksgiving to limit contact after widespread travel, and the remainder of the semester will be completed in a virtual format.
