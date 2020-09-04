KANSAS CITY — Mid-Continent Public Library System issued a release informing Northlanders that Woodneath Library Center, 8900 NE Flintlock Road, and its book drop will be temporarily closed until further notice.
This comes after the close of the Liberty branch which is in transition to its new location, slated to reopen later this month.
"The branch was immediately closed when a staff member was confirmed positive for (coronavirus)," a release states. "The last day the staff member worked was September 2."
Staff who were potentially exposed will be screened and monitored before returning to work. This also impacts those who would typically use the Liberty branch who were directed to use Woodneath during its closure.
"Professional deep cleaning services will take place during the closure," the release continues.
Once a date to reopen is set, MCPL will send notice to users. Those looking for a new branch during the closures can go to the North Oak branch, 8700 N. Oak Trafficway in Kansas City or the Claycomo branch, 309 U.S. Highway 69, which may be potentially closer to Liberty residents.
For more details about coronavirus precuations, visit mymcpl.org/COVID.
