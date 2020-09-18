Youth who vape at higher risk for COVID-19

Vaping has been linked to a substantially increased risk of COVID-19 among teenagers and young adults, according to a recently completed study led by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine published online Aug. 11 in the Journal of Adolescent Health.
The Drug-Free Communities Support Program has distributed highlighted information from the study to member community prevention coalitions across the country.
While there is much more to be learned, this study is the first to examine connections between youth vaping and COVID-19 using data collected during the pandemic.
Research for the study found that young people tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 were five to seven times more likely to be infected if they used e-cigarettes. Additionally, they were at increased risk of experiencing symptoms of the virus such as coughing, fever, tiredness or difficulty breathing.
Among the youth tested, those who had ever vaped were five times more likely than non-users to receive a positive diagnosis. If they both vaped and smoked within the last 30 days, the positivity rate increased 6.8 times more likely
“This study illuminates how important the education work and outreach we do to our youth about the dangers of vaping is,” Kendra Callaway said. Callaway is the DFC program director for Liberty Alliance for Youth (LAFY.) LAFY is the Liberty based community coalition dedicated to creating a healthy environment in which youth can thrive.
Jennifer Rhoad, DFC program director for the Smithville Community in Action Coalition concurs with Callaway about the urgency of prevention efforts.
“According to the 2020 Missouri Student Survey, 7.9% of Clay County sixth through 12th graders reported using E-cigs in the past 30 days, putting them in danger of developing real health issues, ” Rhoad said adding Missouri’s rate is 11.8%.
The data for the Stanford research was collected in online surveys completed by a diverse group of 4,351 participants between the ages of 13 to 24.
Questions included whether the participant had ever smoked or vaped as well as usage in the past 30 days. Responses were also sought regarding what, if any, symptoms the participants had experienced, whether they had been tested for COVID-19 and if they had been positively diagnosed for the virus. Some demographic information as well as whether the participants were compliant with shelter-in-place orders.
Stanford Professor of Pediatrics Bonnie Halpern-Felsher is the study’s senior author. Dr. Shivani Mathur Gaiha is a postdoctoral scholar and the lead author of the study.
Gaiha said while young people may believe their age is a protective factor for them and cause them to be symptom free even if they contract the virus, the study leads to a different conclusion.
“This study tells us pretty clearly that youth who are using vapes or are dual-using (e-cigarettes and cigarettes) are at elevated increase in risk; it’s a big one,” Gaiha said.
“Teens and young adults need to know that if you use e-cigarettes, you are likely at immediate risk of COVID-19 because you are damaging your lungs,” Halpern-Felsher said.
