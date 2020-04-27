County clerk's office receives “good” rating in state audit

CLAY COUNTY — In the first of several audit finding reports to come from the citizen-mandated state audit of Clay County, the clerk's office received an overall rating of “good” from the State Auditor's Office. The ranking is the second highest possible.
"Citizens requested my office take a comprehensive look at county operations in an effort to hold their government accountable. This is the first of several reports that will be issued as that work continues," State Auditor Galloway said. "We found some areas in need of additional checks and balances in the county clerk's office. It appears the office is working quickly to implement the recommendations."
The clerk's office collects fees for various permits and applications. Those fees totaled between $300,000 and $400,000 in the past two fiscal years. Audit findings show during a January 7 cash count by auditor staff, one cash register receipt slip could not be accounted for and 21 of 54 or 39% of cash register receipt slips tested from June 4 to 19, 2019, could not be accounted for. The report also states the clerk's office did not always timely transmit receipts to the County Treasurer's Office.
“For three transmittals tested from June 7 to June 21, 2019, ... receipts totaling $6,147 were held more than one week before transmittal to the county treasurer,” the findings state.
Additionally, audit findings show the clerk's office did not immediately endorse seven checks totaling $564 between Dec. 31 of 2019 and Jan. 6.
“While the county clerk's office maintains an endorsement stamp, office personnel indicated they do not endorse checks until transmitting the checks to the county treasurer for deposit,” states the report.
The report recommended improvements to several processes to prevent possible risk of loss, theft or misuse of funds collected by the clerk's office.
“This includes ensuring all receipts are recorded and that funds are quickly transmitted to the county treasurer,” states a release from the auditor's office about the audit findings.
Steph Deidrick, spokesman for Galloway's office, said the findings of the Clay County Clerk's Office are not uncommon and have been found in other county clerk's offices, which may have small staffs.
“When looking at areas of risk, if we see something that could relate to loss or misuse of funds, we want to identify that. The goal of an audit is to help these offices improve their operations, so when we see something that we can suggest improvement on to better safeguard tax dollars, we include that in a finding,” she said.
Clay County Clerk Megan Thompson said she had an open-door policy with the state audit team and was happy to receive the second highest possible rating an entity could get on the audit.
"We also implemented some additional proactive measures to further reduce the chances of a negative incident occurring in the clerk's office," she said.
The county clerk, who is running for eastern commissioner and is opposed to the county's lawsuit against the state auditor that remains ongoing, said every elected officeholder in charge of taxpayer money should welcome "the transparency of public oversight and independent audits."
Rather than list all county findings in one large report, Deidrick said other audit findings of elected offices will be released as they are finalized. The clerk's office was released first, she said, because the state audit of the county clerk's office is complete.
“Once fieldwork is concluded, we go and put the report together. After the report is put together, we do an exit conference and provide a copy to the auditee. They have 30 days to respond, and then the finalizing of the report and going through our own internal quality controls and that sort of thing happens. That will be the process for all the reports we release,” she said. “We are also planning to release reports on the sheriff, collector, recorder and then the county in general or things that involve the Clay County Commission, in no particular order.”
This is a developing story and more details will be published as they become available.
