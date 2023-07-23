court

Through the Warrant Amnesty Program, the warrants for these individuals will be set aside if they make a payment of $200 to their child support on felony cases or $100 on misdemeanor and civil contempt cases. Payments made as a part of this program will be paid through the Family Support Center, and will go directly to the custodial parent for the support of the children of Clay County.

CLAY COUNTY — In recognition of August as National Child Support Enforcement Awareness Month, the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announces its sixth Warrant Amnesty Program for individuals who have outstanding warrants in child support cases.

In July, letters were sent to 300 non-custodial parents with outstanding arrest warrants for misdemeanors, felonies and civil contempt judgments.

