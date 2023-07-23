Through the Warrant Amnesty Program, the warrants for these individuals will be set aside if they make a payment of $200 to their child support on felony cases or $100 on misdemeanor and civil contempt cases. Payments made as a part of this program will be paid through the Family Support Center, and will go directly to the custodial parent for the support of the children of Clay County.
CLAY COUNTY — In recognition of August as National Child Support Enforcement Awareness Month, the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announces its sixth Warrant Amnesty Program for individuals who have outstanding warrants in child support cases.
In July, letters were sent to 300 non-custodial parents with outstanding arrest warrants for misdemeanors, felonies and civil contempt judgments.
"Typically, bond on these outstanding warrants is set in the thousands of dollars. Through the Warrant Amnesty Program, the warrants for these individuals will be set aside if they make a payment of $200 to their child support on felony cases or $100 on misdemeanor and civil contempt cases. Payments made as a part of this program will be paid through the Family Support Center, and will go directly to the custodial parent for the support of the children of Clay County," wrote Attorney's Office spokesman Alexander Higginbotham in a statement.
To participate, qualifying non-custodial parents must also provide the prosecutor’s office with updated residence, employment and contact information. Once payment is made and this information provided, their warrant will be set aside and they will be given a new court date.
"The goal of this program is to reengage individuals who have been absconding, sometimes for years, and allow them a fresh start and second chance to get back on track providing the support their children deserve and are legally entitled to receive," wrote Higginbotham. "The mission of this office has always been to take a very comprehensive approach to establishing and collecting child support for the children of Clay County. Our office regularly files civil paternity actions to help individuals establish child support orders, as well as modification actions to ensure the current order fairly reflects an individual’s current circumstances and ability to pay."
A court-supervised diversionary program also exists in Clay County. Parenting Court participants are required to complete a financial planning class and a parenting course. Participants are also provided with free mediation services, assistance in filing modification actions if appropriate and are connected with a specialist who assists them in finding and maintaining employment. If appropriate, participants are also provided with resources for alcohol and substance abuse treatment, housing shelters, financial planning services and other forms of necessary support.
"If they are successful in the program, their contempt or criminal case will be dismissed upon their graduation," said Higginbotham. "The Warrant Amnesty Program is yet another piece in our office’s balanced approach to enforcement of child support obligations, which is driven by a focus on the best interests of the children."
Over the past fiscal year, the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has collected nearly $19 million in unpaid child support.
