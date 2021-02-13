CLAY COUNTY — Historic and dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are expected to peak this weekend and into next week, resulting in a winter weather advisory issued from the National Weather Service for Clay County. A wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon Saturday, Feb. 13, and a wind chill warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday until noon Monday, Feb. 15.
"Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the winter weather advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the wind chill advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero," states a release. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes."
People are urged to not be outside if they do not have to be and drivers are urged to take caution while on the road.
