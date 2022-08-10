Busy workdays are the norm for many professionals. Though most workers undoubtedly would prefer to feel busy rather than bored, it's easy for professionals to succumb to burnout if they don't get periodic breaks from the demands of their careers.

Burnout is a significant issue for working professionals. A recent survey of 1,500 working professionals from various sectors and backgrounds by the job aggregator site Indeed found that 52% of respondents were experiencing burnout in 2021. That marks a nearly 10% increase from a similar survey Indeed conducted prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

