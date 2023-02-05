DIVAS ON A DIME: Comfort food comes back for Super Bowl

French bread makes an easy Super Bowl snack.

 Submitted Photo

Remember French bread pizzas? If so, those memories are likely nostalgic, comforting, cozy, crunchy, soft and warm, with that aroma that made the whole house smell good.

The French bread pizza is a 1960s invention. The story goes that a Cornell University New York food truck owner named Bob Petrillose (aka "Hot Truck Bob") invented French bread pizza. These first French bread pizzas were called PMP or "Poor Man's Pizza" and were well-loved by the late-night student crowd. Eventually, in the 1970s, this style of pizza flourished in popularity with Stouffer's French Bread Pizza of freezer aisle fame.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.