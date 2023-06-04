DIVAS ONA DIME: Ready, set, pickle! Whip up quick pickled onions in minutes

These pickled onions come together quickly and make a great addition to many dishes.

 Submitted Photo

How about a recipe that's embarrassingly easy to prepare, is ready in minutes, costs next to nothing and adds amazing flavor to many of your favorite meals? We're talking about homemade quick pickled onions.

Once you start making these pickled onions, you'll always have a jar waiting in the fridge to add a kick to every meal.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.