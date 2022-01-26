LIBERTY — Corbin Theatre will be going to the teens this weekend as 19 local students from Liberty, Kansas City, Smithville and Kearney take on the relatively young show “13 the Musical.”
Director Maggie Thomas calls the show contemporary in many ways. The musical looks at 13-year-old Evan Goldman, a New York Jewish preteen whose world turns upside down as his parents divorce and he is relocated to Appleton, Indiana.
“He’s trying to fit in and make friends,’ Thomas said. “He’s searching for the right groups while navigating a new place and wondering if he gets to have his Bar Mitzvah. It’s a show that is a little bit happy and a little bit poignant. It really hits on what lasting friendships look like and what is really important.”
Navigating ever-changing waters has been part of putting on this show. Initially it was supposed to be performed in 2020, but COVID-19 halted those plans.
“Now during the rehearsal times, COVID has cost us some time with cast members,” she said. “We have had to look at video rehearsals and learning parts remotely. I had not done that before, but we are keeping the theater going and giving the kids an outlet.”
Thomas said the cast ranges in age from 13 to 16. Like the characters in the musical, they are turning from parents to their peers.
“I know we have talked about character development, but what is current is an awareness all its own,” she explained. “They are tired with feelings of isolation. There’s fatigue and a sense of not knowing what the world looks like, but they are resilient. They have given me a sense of hope and are enthusiastic about the musical.”
Cast members are Sylis Newman playing the lead of Evan Goldman; Cora Price plays Patrice, a bookish girl with a crush on Evan; and Charles Thomas plays Archie, a friend of Patrice’s who walks with crutches due to muscular dystrophy. There are also the cheerleaders: Clare Brown plays Kendra; Sophie Gliser, Lucy; Gracie Schwalm, Charlotte; Marlee Spicer, Cassie; and Jillian Downing, Molly. Other cheerleader ensemble cast members are Scarlet Langhorst, Addison Rieman and Maddie Jungel.
The jocks are Jackson Stuart, playing Brett; Joey Stuart, Eddie; Lainey Beaty, Maggie; Hunter Anderson-Jones, Regina; and Elizabeth Spangler, Sarah. Other jock ensemble cast members are Kate Konrad, Kennisyn Nanninga and Lillian Ullmann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.