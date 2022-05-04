SMITHVILLE — It’s time again to see fancy hot rods, pampered motorcycles and restored automobiles around Smithville’s Courtyard Park, located off Main Street at 118 N. Commercial Ave.
The annual Larson’s Cruise for the Cause begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7 with vehicle show registration to support Larson’s Cause, a nonprofit created to provide financial assistance to local children with medical needs.
Vehicle judging is from 2 to 3 p.m. There will also be a silent auction that ends at 3:45 p.m. with pick-up required at 4:15 p.m. A live auction begins at 4 p.m.
Accompanying the vehicle show, which includes an award ceremony recognizing the top vehicles in attendance, there will be live music, a 50/50 raffle and food trucks.
Larson’s Cause was founded in 2009 by Tylor McKown; his parents, Shannon and Johnny McKown; Candi and Jay Sutton; and Mike and Ann Darr after Larson, the son of Smithville School District teachers Johnny and Angela Viebrock, became ill with hemolytic uremic syndrome at age 1.
