KANSAS CITY NORTH — Shoal Creek Living History Museum is nestled on 80 acres out of the 1,000 acres that makes up Hodge Park, 7000 NE Barry Road,
The museum has authentic 19th century buildings dating from 1807-1885. The historic log cabins and homes were relocated from surrounding counties to create a village setting.
While the park is open all year long for walkers and visitors, the buildings aren't open unless there's a re-enactment day on the calendar.
This Saturday, June 11, the Shoal Creek re-enactors will bring the village to life with shoot-outs and skits throughout the day. The year will be 1875 with gunfighters, outlaws, lawmen, and other town folk roaming the streets. The day starts at 10 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m. There will be family activities and historical demonstrations of life in Missouri during the 19th century.
Tickets are $5 per person and children under 10 are free. The event is rain or shine.
