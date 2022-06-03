KEARNEY — An opportunity to shop, listen to music, eat and enjoy Kearney is coming to the city starting June 11.
“Second Saturdays happen in June, July, August and September. You won't want to miss out on this unique happening,” states a release from Kearney Enrichment Council, charged with making Kearney an inviting place for locals and visitors alike.
Second Saturdays will start at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the intersections of Missouri Highways 33 and 92.
“We are still looking for the main sponsor for this event. If you are interested, reach out to Kurt at kurt@kearneyenrichment.org,” states an enrichment council release.
