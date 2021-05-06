LIBERTY — Now that Corbin Theatre has reopened its doors as part of the Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St., there are three coming performances.
The first is set for 7 p.m. May 8 and is titled “Corbin Springs Back.” Singers Maggie Thomas and Laura Barge, who also plays piano, are well known to the Corbin audience. They will be singing songs from many decades. Bill Stilfield will be playing piano and Troy Wulfemeyer will be on guitar. The foursome is part of the Corbin board. Rather than the usual $15 ticket price, attendees are being asked to make donations for the theater company.
At 7 p.m. May 21, Sophie Gliser will be performing. She will be joined by Josh Yoho, Bellamy Brockman and Georgia Barge. Again, tickets are donations only.
The final show in May starts at 7 p.m. May 29 with Reagan and Gracie Schwalm. Again, tickets are donations only.
Learn more at corbintheatre.org.
