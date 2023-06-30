featured top story 4th of July fireworks raffle going on now Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — The Lions Club of Kearney is having a family fireworks raffle benefiting youth activities in the city. The prize pack is worth nearly $300.Tickets are available July 1 at Price Chopper off Watson Drive.Winners do not have to be present to win. For more details, call 320-3632 or email Marion Hood at marionhood7@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Smith wins CT's Athlete of the Year for 2nd straight year Deputies take man in custody after pursuit across multiple counties Prisoners no more Campground nature programs this weekend How Credit Cards Help My Family Travel 4th of July fireworks raffle going on now Smithville home to variety of free family events this summer Dolly Parton loves bargain hunting Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBlair Underwood marries Josie Hart in the Dominican RepublicLocal car enthusiast allegedly captures photo of unidentified aerial phenomenon over Liberty SquareUPDATE: Water main break closes roads, leads to boil advisoryMissouri agency warns people to stay away from Coldwater Creek after Boeing chemical spillCiting appeal, judge declines to order Missouri AG to comply with order on abortion initiativeMartine MichaelHow Gov. Mike Parson’s Approval Compares to the Nation’s Most Popular GovernorsYarl family disappointed with prosecution of teen's shooterLiberty mayor continues dispute with residents over comments regarding cemetery lotKearney leaders approve plan for housing, commercial spaces off Nation Road Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
