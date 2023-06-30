4th of July fireworks raffle going on now

KEARNEY — The Lions Club of Kearney is having a family fireworks raffle benefiting youth activities in the city. The prize pack is worth nearly $300.

Tickets are available July 1 at Price Chopper off Watson Drive.

