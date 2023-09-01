A mongoose stranger than fiction

With its tales of talking animals and comedic doctor in the lead role, the casual viewer might be expecting a Dr. Doolittle-style whodunnit of sorts as "Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose" opens, but with Simon Pegg in the role of investigative spiritualist Nandor Fodor, it becomes more of a comical version of Bradley Cooper's vintage carnivale, "Nightmare Alley."
Adding to the metaphysical aura of the film is that it is based on real events, Fodor adopts an unrecognizable accent (Hungarian as it turns out) and it's set on the Isle of Man in 1935, an unfamiliar location and time period for most moviegoers.
With a dry wit reminiscent Wes Anderson absurdity, the film quickly settles into an almost awkwardly slow, hushed pace that requires paying close attention to detect the humor. Those who can stick with it will be rewarded with the subtle intellectual humor of the skeptical. Ghosts, seances, mass hysteria and other unnatural phenomena of interest to parapsychologists are explored with humor and without offering explanation. The mongoose in question named Gef is more illusive to our cast of characters, but no less real in what he might represent in their minds.
A fruitless trip to discover the truth only leads to more psychological confusion as Fodor meets local townsfolk full of stories of Gef, who has become almost a godlike creature to some. Meeting the gifted (and creepy) ventriloquist who lives on the farm where Gef is said to reside does nothing to lessen his confusion. Gef is said to be an earthbound spirit, and as someone obsessed with death himself, Fodor begins to believe this animal may actually be a bridge to the world beyond.
At this point, the film becomes an exercise in existentialism wherein we are left to decide for ourselves if the town or the animal are intent on making fools of visiting experts or if people just need to believe in something. With no standout performances or dialog (despite a cast that also includes Minnie Driver and Christopher Lloyd), maybe we should just let the filmmakers and townsfolk alike believe whatever makes them happy. History says this particular mystery went unsolved, too.
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
