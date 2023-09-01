A mongoose stranger than fiction

"Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose" is rated PG-13 for some strong language, smoking throughout and brief partial nudity.

 Submitted photo

With its tales of talking animals and comedic doctor in the lead role, the casual viewer might be expecting a Dr. Doolittle-style whodunnit of sorts as "Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose" opens, but with Simon Pegg in the role of investigative spiritualist Nandor Fodor, it becomes more of a comical version of Bradley Cooper's vintage carnivale, "Nightmare Alley."

Adding to the metaphysical aura of the film is that it is based on real events, Fodor adopts an unrecognizable accent (Hungarian as it turns out) and it's set on the Isle of Man in 1935, an unfamiliar location and time period for most moviegoers.

Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

