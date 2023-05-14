A movie only a nerd could love

"Blackberry" teams an uncharacteristically mature and gray-haired Jay Baruchel ("How to Train Your Dragon," "She's Out of Your League") with a quietly hysterical Matt Johnson (who is more of a director and writer than an actor usually, but does all three to near perfection here), but they are no Damon and Affleck.

I am definitely a biased nerd who owned a Blackberry myself back in the day. I was actually working at Microsoft on a competitor to the Blackberry called the iPAQ at the exact time period of this film. It's what my patent is in. That said, this movie made for nerds, about nerds does it about as well as any computer geek from the 90s could want. Blackberry was the world's first smart phone and eventually became one of Oprah's Favorite Things, but it was never sexy, and now we know why.

Told in an almost mockumentary style, complete with shaky camera making us feel like we're just another geek in the room, this film is next up in a recent series of retro films that also includes "Tetris" and "Air." "Blackberry" teams an uncharacteristically mature and gray-haired Jay Baruchel ("How to Train Your Dragon," "She's Out of Your League") with a quietly hysterical Matt Johnson (who is more of a director and writer than an actor usually, but does all three to near perfection here), but they are no Damon and Affleck.

Simonie Wilson as the Red Vine Reviewer sees an average of more than 50 movies per year. Her reviews can be found online at www.facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

