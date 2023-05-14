A movie only a nerd could love

"Blackberry" teams an uncharacteristically mature and gray-haired Jay Baruchel ("How to Train Your Dragon," "She's Out of Your League") with a quietly hysterical Matt Johnson (who is more of a director and writer than an actor usually, but does all three to near perfection here), but they are no Damon and Affleck.
I am definitely a biased nerd who owned a Blackberry myself back in the day. I was actually working at Microsoft on a competitor to the Blackberry called the iPAQ at the exact time period of this film. It's what my patent is in. That said, this movie made for nerds, about nerds does it about as well as any computer geek from the 90s could want. Blackberry was the world's first smart phone and eventually became one of Oprah's Favorite Things, but it was never sexy, and now we know why.
The Blackberry was basically a pager (do I need to explain what that is?) plus cellphone plus email, originally called Pocket Link (though we never find out how they landed on fruit) and made by a small start-up called Research in Motion. This first cellphone with a keyboard tapped into a free internet frequency across the U.S. that no one had previously figured out how best to utilize. As you can imagine, this was a tough, dry sell to the likes of AT&T and U.S. Robotics, so Jay and Matt eventually hire an experienced CEO to be the grown-up in the room.
The CEO (Glenn Howerton of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "The Mindy Project" who brings all the energy) pushes RIM to build a fast and furious prototype to be first to market and convince a big telecom company to invest. This motley crew of sci-fi movie quoting young male — and one female thrown in for a laugh — engineers are used to popcorn on movie nights and not working until their heads pop, so there is an inevitable increase both in productivity and creative friction — reminding me of the environment at a recent start-up I worked for myself.
"Blackberry" depicts the meteoric rise of the device to a height when workplaces started banning what they called "crackberries" because they were so popular and addictive, and not just for work. The film also shows us the precipitous fall of Blackberry that included an attempted hostile takeover by the even more bland Palm Pilot and the debut of the iPhone in 2007 as the final nail in the proverbial coffin. I held onto my beautiful red one until 2009, but soon after that, an SEC scandal would shut RIM down permanently. What I want to know is, where's the iPhone movie?
