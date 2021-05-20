LIBERTY — As public performances return to the community, the Liberty Community Chorus is joining suit with an outdoor concert slated for 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Belvoir Winery and Inn, 1325 Odd Fellows Road in Liberty.
“The concert is being designed as a healing performance,” said director Bryan Taylor. “In a time of tragedy, we sing. With the pandemic, we haven’t been able to do so. The pieces being performed are designed to be positive and uplifting.”
Appropriately titled, “A New Beginning in Song!” will feature 40 singers rather than the usual 80 community voices in the chorus. Singers will be masked and physically distanced.
“There are still people out there who are vulnerable,” he said. “The CDC still hasn’t released any guidelines for singers, but we are going to follow safety protocols. I trust the masking process.”
Singers will be placed on the veranda at the winery. The audience is invited to space themselves out as well along the front entrance lawn.
The concert will consist of six songs, each “curated” for its healing message. The pieces are from a mix of living composers and those prolific during the 20th century.
There will be “Sing Gently,” a choral work composed by Eric Whitacre, who conducted a performance of over 17,500 singers worldwide in the first-ever virtual concert of its size. The lyrics of the song includes “May we sing together, always. May our voice be soft. May our singing be music for others, and may it keep others aloft.”
The Randall Thompson piece featured is “Choose Something Like a Star,” the Robert Frost poem.
“You must be in total darkness to see the stars best,” Taylor said. “It has been so dark in so many ways, but the text is positive and it’s an uplifting piece.”
Kim Arnesen, a Norwegian composer commissioned to write a piece for the chorus’s 15th anniversary, has a song called “Flight song,” which again reflects on love and being healed through music, Taylor said.
Another piece that brings in a string quartet is Elaine Hagenberg’s “Deep Peace.”
“We are also offering a sort of jazz styling version of ‘Over the Rainbow,’” Taylor said. “It’s such a great arrangement. It’s not a hymn, but I believe it makes people think of home and our homes have become our sanctuaries. My hope is that people can sing along.”
The Liberty Community Chorus will also perform “Seasons of Love” from the Broadway musical “Rent.”
“I truly hope we get a couple hundred people out to experience some healing,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.