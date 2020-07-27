SMITHVILLE — Despite many cancellations in the community including the Hot Summer Nights concert series as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smithville still has community activities for residents to participate in throughout the month of August.
Each Wednesday
A weekly feature, the Farmers and Makers Market, begins at 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday in Courtyard Park, located of Main Street in downtown.
Aug. 2
On Sunday, Aug. 2, the annual Matt Mason Memorial Cowboy Up Triathlon goes virtual instead of being held in person at Smithville Lake.
“We have decided it is in the best interest for all of the incredible people involved to go virtual for our 2020 event. We live and breathe this event every year to honor our hero, Matt Mason, and it saddens us to not be together on Aug. 2, 2020,” states the event website, cowboyuptriathlon.com. The annual event raises funds for local military families and veterans in the Kansas City area and honors Kearney native Matt Mason, a Navy SEAL who died in the line duty.
Those registered for the triathlon will receive a virtual race package in the mail before the race. Those interested in signing up can do so at the event site.
Aug. 22
On Saturday, Aug. 22, downtown Smithville will feature displays of vintage cars, trucks and other automobiles for the 12th annual Larson’s Cruise for the Cause. This event raises funds for local children’s medical bills and has helped 27 families from the Smithville area in the last 11 years.
For more event details, visit larsonscause.com.
Aug. 28
Smithville Lake Festival is scheduled to run 5 p.m. through 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Aug. 28 to 30. The new event replaces Octoberfest.
At the event, guests can purchase food and crafts from vendors as well as participate in a variety of activities in downtown Heritage Business District.
