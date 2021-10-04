SMITHVILLE — Continuing the celebration of Missouri’s 200th birthday year, the Smithville American Legion post will host an evening of live music and other entertainment starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2607 Missouri Highway 92.
The event begins with dinner, followed by a live music from Missouri Rebels. There will also be a cake walk, pie raffle, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Entry costs benefit the American Legion and Smithville Historical Society.
For more details, call 532-8115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.