SMITHVILLE — The 10th season of the American Legion Post No. 58 Community Band will kick off at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the American Legion hall, 2607 Missouri Highway 92 in Smithville.
The band will play concerts every Wednesday in July at 7 p.m. The band is directed by Heather Pickett, who has been directing the Smithville band since its inception.
“We are so very pleased and grateful that Heather is willing to dedicate her skills and time to lead our musicians in amazing music performances free to the public," said Dewayne Knott, band commander. “It works out well performing on Taco Wednesdays at the post. It’s a great time to tap your toes at taco time. The dance floor is open should anyone want to waltz with their best fella or gal or tear up the dance floor to some familiar swing music. Everyone is challenged to tapping their toes to familiar marches."
Pickett has lined up a music library for the July concerts that total 44 tunes. With 25 musicians on stage, that equals 1,100 pieces of sheet music.
“Our musicians range in age from 81 to 17 years old. Some are band directors that don’t get to play their chosen instrument during the school year and the band gives them the opportunity to play instead of direct," Pickett said. "Other members are school students that want to keep their skills sharp through the summer, and others are folks who just like to play their horns and make music. It’s always exciting when Col. Knott calls me in March to let me know that the band here in Smithville is ready for another summer concert series. Our band is made up of talent throughout the area from as far away as Leavenworth and south of Kansas City as well as locally.”
Knott said if any community member plays an instrument and would like to be part of the community band, they are invited to call him at 868-5343.
