American Legion Post 58 Commuity Band plays every Wednesday night in July

Director Heather Pickett talks to the American Legion Post No. 58 Community Band during a recent rehearsal. They play each Wednesday in July at the Smithville American Legion.

 Submitted Photo

SMITHVILLE — The 10th season of the American Legion Post No. 58 Community Band will kick off at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the American Legion hall, 2607 Missouri Highway 92 in Smithville.

The band will play concerts every Wednesday in July at 7 p.m. The band is directed by Heather Pickett, who has been directing the Smithville band since its inception.

