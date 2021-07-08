SMITHVILLE — The Clay County 4-H Fair is a collaborative community event, showcasing and promoting the achievements and talents of 4-H youth. This year's fair will be in downtown Smithville this week.
Projects include, but are not limited to: handmade items and food, speeches, animal care and raising, posters and displays, states a release from the organization and the University of Missouri Extension.
During the first two days of the fair on Thursday and Friday, July 8 and July 9, the fair is not open to the public as the 4-H group participates in activities and judging the demonstrations, public speaking and other projects. The judges award ribbons to each project based on achievement level. Those who demonstrate the highest achievements are then selected to participate in 4-H at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.
On Saturday, July 10, the fair is open to the public. The Show Me Wares event begins at 8 a.m. in Courtyard Park and Heritage Park. Both are located off Main Street. Starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, there will be the rabbit show followed by the poultry show at 9:15 a.m. and the goat show at 10 a.m. These events are in Heritage Park.
The dog show runs from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Courtyard Park.
One contest open to anyone in Courtyard Park is the Crafty Couture fashion show at 9 a.m. According to the schedule, participants can pick up a brown bag at the main stage loaded with generic household items and use them to create a unique outfit.
At 11 a.m., there will be a pie and cookie contest as well as a sale. Pies and cookies don’t have to be baked by a 4-H member. The contest is open to all ages.
Other projects and exhibits will be open for public viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the 100th block of Bridge Street and at Chops BBQ & Catering, located at 109 E. Main St.
At 1 p.m., there will be a public pet costume contest. At 3 p.m., there’s a potato sack race. Around 3:30 p.m., there will be public speaking, a fashion show and revue and music on the main stage in Courtyard Park.
