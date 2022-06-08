LIBERTY — Art on the Side, a one-day festival, will take place Saturday, June 11 in the First Presbyterian Church parking lot at 118 N. Main St. in Liberty.
The festival starts at 8 a.m. to coincide partly with the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. Farmers Market. Along with artworks to browse, there will be live music and art demonstrations. The day ends at 7 p.m.
