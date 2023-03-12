Art professor presents ceramics exhibit

An exhibit of ceramics called "Aura" will be in the Campanella Gallery on the Park University campus through Aug. 21.

 Submitted Photo

PARKVILLE — An exhibit of ceramics, “Aura,” by Elaina Michalski, who lives in Liberty, will be featured in Park University’s Campanella Gallery, beginning Monday, March 13. The exhibit runs through Friday, April 21.

Admission to the gallery, located within Norrington Center on the university’s Parkville campus, is free. A reception for Michalski will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, in the gallery.

