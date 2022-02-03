LIBERTY — What does an art teacher do on a snow day? Create art.
Cameron Brenton, Liberty, an artist and an art teacher in the Independence School District, decided to take on a day-long artistic endeavor Thursday, Feb. 3. He lives near Liberty Drive and for years has noticed a natural and blank canvas at the intersection of Liberty Drive, Park Lane and Liberty Drive Terrace.
Most likely the land is supposed to be a retention pond, but it seldom collects water. During the winter, part of the “bowl” is used for sledding. However, the other side is a blank canvas, Brenton said.
“I have seen a couple artists who create snow art on the internet,” he said. “It blows my mind when people create these transitory pieces.”
Brenton used the same learning methods to make his geometric snow art as he does when he teaches the color wheel. Plus he thanked his seventh-grade math teacher for teaching him the geometry. With this creation, he made himself a human compass.
For a little more than four hours, Brenton walked back and forth in the cold.
“I logged 9 ½ miles of walking,” he said. “I got to flex the creative muscles as well as the leg muscles. This is what art is … the elements of art are affected by time. For this, it’s going to be affected by the warming weather. It’s been fun to see it with the sun reflecting on it as well. I’m excited to see what it might look like with the streetlights on it tonight.”
