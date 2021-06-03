LIBERTY — A free, family event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Pharis Farm, 20611 Missouri Highway EE in Liberty.
Donald Pharis was a flutist and his second wife, Laura, enjoyed painting. Their historical home located on the farm will be open for tours of their collected art and artifacts. Donald's flute, on loan from William Jewell College, will be on site and played as part of the festivities.
Extended family will also be present to share the family's artistic gifts as well. Demonstrations include: painting, storytelling, singing, instrumentalists, a rope maker and dancers. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic lunch, blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy a relaxing day on this historical farm. Artists are welcome to set up an area and create.
For other details, go to visitclaymo.com/business/historic-Pharis-Farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.