KEARNEY — Multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Kearney's First Baptist Church, located at 303 S. Grove St.
Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist.
"Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is constantly building on a career that has already been groundbreaking. Emerging as a leading voice in contemporary Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades," states a release.
He has performed at the White House, Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
The concert will feature songs from his new "Gamechanger" recording.
“A dream alone isn’t enough. At some point, action has to be taken. I’m a firm believer: plan, pray and then do," said Phelps of the work.
Learn more at davidphelps.com.
