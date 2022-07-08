Barks and Brews in Kearney Saturday

KEARNEY — The Paisley group of Paisley Paws Charitable Foundation, Paisley Candle and Home and Paisley Perk coffee shop will hold a Barks and Brews event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Paisley Candle and Home, located at 400 S. Jefferson St in Kearney.
The event is a chance for pet owners to bring their furry family members to a night out. There will be live music, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase and debut of a new candle scent, Paws for a Cause. Sales of the candle benefit Paisley Paws Charitable Veterinary Foundation, which provides lifesaving treatments to animals in need, grants for new veterinarians to offset educational debt and mental health resources for those in the profession.
Learn more about the event by searching “Party at Paisley - BARKS & BREWS” on Facebook. It is being held in conjunction with Second Saturdays, a night of shopping with local vendors, food trucks and entertainment in the shopping plaza parking lot at the corners of Missouri Highways 92 and 33. Learn more about Second Saturdays at kearneyfirehouse.org/secondsaturdays.
Learn more about the charity at PaisleyPaws.org.
