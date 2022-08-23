featured top story Block party fundraiser Saturday in Kearney Aug 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — A neighborhood block party will take place starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on Washington Street in downtown Kearney.Sponsored by Fat Boyz Grill & Bar and Gino's Italian Cuisine, there will be food, drinks, music and outdoor family games.The event will also raise funds for Northland Therapeutic Riding Center, a charity organization in Holt that provides equine therapy services.An adults-only after party will be at 8 p.m. with live music from The Highway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Liberty North begins new season with returning state champ Kearney swimming begins new season Liberty outdoor pool moves to weekend hours only Popcorn in the Park Friday Kanye West won't face charges after altercation in Los Angeles Holly Madison feels 'glad' she didn't have kids with Hugh Hefner Duchess of Sussex feels ambition has developed a 'negative connotation' Block party fundraiser Saturday in Kearney Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMassive upscale Liberty development plan proposes residential, retail spacesLiberty first responders save mother of 3's lifeFormer Kearney wrestling coach passesCommunity remembers former Kearney coach Chad HopkinsSarah C. Olson2 Kearney employees complete apprenticeshipTwo clerks indicted for stealing $663,000 from small town in St. Louis CountyMDC shares videos about Missouri's sand prairiesSmithville earns revitalization awardWeekend events include beer tasting, music, ice cream Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
