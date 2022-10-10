stock_donatingblood

Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 in the meeting room of its Kearney headquarters, 1000 W. Missouri Highway 92.

Metro Creative

KEARNEY — Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative’s Kearney headquarters will host a Community Blood Center blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 in the meeting room at 1000 W. Missouri Highway 92.

Appointments are preferred and can be made online at savealifenow.org/Group using Group Code EF2R. For more information, contact Amanda McQuerrey at 903-7355 or email her at amandam@pcec.coop.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.