Blood drive Oct. 25 at Kearney electric cooperative
Oct 10, 2022

KEARNEY — Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative's Kearney headquarters will host a Community Blood Center blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 in the meeting room at 1000 W. Missouri Highway 92.

Appointments are preferred and can be made online at savealifenow.org/Group using Group Code EF2R. For more information, contact Amanda McQuerrey at 903-7355 or email her at amandam@pcec.coop.
