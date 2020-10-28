SMITHVILLE — Linda Taylor woke up in the dead of night to the thought of Smithville lacking a community theater group and the desire to fill that niche.
“We came down to talk about it and ba-bing, ba-boom, it was done,” Taylor said giving some credit to Smithville Mayor Damien Boley. “(Bridge Street Theatre Group) moved into this building Feb. 1 and we have had three performances before this.”
After the location was solidified, Taylor said CB Productions, based in Kearney, helped out significantly by setting up the theater stage lights.
Bridge Street Theatre, at Cornerstone Coffee in downtown, sold out tickets to all three performances of their debut showing of “The 39 Steps.” Following productions of “The Odd Couple” and “Death of a Salesman” also had good turn out despite coronavirus restrictions, Taylor said.
Maggie Thomas, Liberty’s Corbin Theatre board vice president, was welcomed to direct “Death of a Salesman” in Smithville, fulfilling a dream of hers.
“We aren’t doing live performances right now because the Corbin is moving locations,” Thomas said. “This theater group put out their list of shows and ‘Death of a Salesman’ is something I’ve always wanted to direct so I reached out and asked if they were looking for a director and they told me I could have the job for the production, which was very exciting. … Then I read this play and fell in love with the role of Mrs. Ravenscroft, she is just so much fun to play because she is pretty cold and pretty calculating in everything she does. Like I get to flirt with the detective which is fun.”
Several nights beginning at 6:30 p.m. after Cornerstone Coffee closes, Bridge Street Theatre Group is rehearsing “Ravenscroft,” a murder mystery by Don Nigro to be performed this weekend at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 31.
“What makes this production different,” actor Grace Johnson, 16, said, “is that I’ve never done a murder mystery before.”
Having been in about 30 productions, Johnson said she is enjoying this production because comedic timing roles are her favorite to play and her character Dolly is one of those roles. What is most difficult in her role, Johnson continued, is holding her facial expressions for long periods of time.
“Sometimes my jaw locks up,” she said with a chuckle. “Very slow movements.”Tickets are $15 each and $12 for seniors, Taylor said. Seniors can inspect themselves because Taylor has no intention of asking people their age. She said senior typically means to her, individuals 60 years and older.
“We will also have season tickets beginning with the new season in January,” Taylor added. “We had season tickets this year but because of coronavirus we have held those over for the next season.”
Taylor said area residents can look forward to a Christmas themed performance this winter, “Leaving Iowa” in April and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” in the summer, if circumstances allow.
“We usually have a kids production every year and we had bought and paid for all the rights for Willy Wonka this summer but coronavirus interfered,” Taylor said, “so we will do Willy Wonka next summer.”
Taylor said having this location for their performances is a blessing and that Cornerstone Coffee owner Leeah Shipley is a Godsend.
“Everyone else is shut down,” actor Josh Jackson said. “It is nice to actually have a place to be able to do theater. We all are just incredibly fortunate for that.”
Actor Shane James added how important theater is during this time in history.
“I think theater is extremely important to help people feel that things are starting to get back to normal,” James said. “I think so many people have been shuttered in for so long and with the political things going on and the unrest in the nation, I think it goes a long way to be able to provide smiles to people and make them feel a little bit of normalcy.”
Jackson said theater also helps individuals escape and take a break from difficult feelings and situations.
“Theater is a way to escape,” actor Kelsey Nicholes agreed. “I have really good friendships with the cast because I’ve worked with them before. It’s just a party every time we rehearse. It’s hard not to laugh on stage, especially when (Josh Jackson) says ‘monkeys’ and silly lines like that.”
“What’s best about acting is the experience,” actor Amelia Glass added. “Each production is different. … It’s not always the same people or the same atmosphere or the same reaction you get from people in the audience or people on stage. It’s just a different bonding experience every time and it helps you improve as a person to have those chances and experiences through life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.