Bridge Street Theatre presents ‘Happy Hollandaise”

SMITHVILLE — Bridge Street Community Theatre, a community theater group located at 100 S. Bridge St. in Smithville, will present “Happy Hollandaise” starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 and 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 18.
The story tells the tale of Claire Finley, who wants the perfect Christmas.
“She’s hired the celebrated gourmet chef Vilma Hasenpfeffer to prepare her famous Hasenpfeffer Hollandaise Sauce for her dinner guests, the new vicar and his very pregnant wife Mary. Unfortunately, however, the chef is late, the guests are early and there are burglars loose in the neighborhood,” states a release. “To top it all off, Claire’s father has been hit on the head and thinks he’s the leading man in all of the West End theatre productions of the last 30 years! With the help of her quirky brother George, Claire tries to keep everything together as it continues to unravel in this sidesplitting British farce reminiscent of ‘Arsenic and Old Lace.’”
For ticket pricing and to reserve a seat, search “BST Presents: Happy Hollandaise” on Facebook.
