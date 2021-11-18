'Brighton Beach Memoirs' at Corbin Theatre this weekend

LIBERTY — Neil Simon's play "Brighton Beach Memoirs" is heading to Corbin Theatre, 105 N. Water St.
Directed by David Bryan, this play tells the story of a Polish-Jewish American family attempting to improve their lives while keeping an eye on their relatives in Poland during September 1937.
The semi-autobiographical comedic play examines the coming of age of Eugene Morris Jerome, a teenager who is dealing with puberty, girls and identity. The family has also expanded from his older brother Stanley, his parents Kate and Jack, to now including Kate's sister Blanche and her two daughters Nora and Laurie, who come to live with the Jerome family after their father's death.
The show runs Thursday to Sunday, Nov. 18 to 21 with shows Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The matinee is 2 p.m. Sunday
Tickets are available at corbintheatre.ticketleap.com.
