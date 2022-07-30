KEARNEY – The annual bull ride fundraiser for Better in the Saddle Equine Assisted Programs will continue Saturday, July 30, in Jesse James Park off Missouri Highway 33 in Kearney. The first night of the event was Friday, July 29.
“Proceeds will help this therapeutic riding program and the kids and adults that it helps,” states a Facebook event post.
Mutton busting for children begins at 6:30 p.m. with sign-up at 6 p.m. at the announcer’s stand. Bull riding starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and gates open at 5 p.m.
There will be a bull rider meet and greet at noon Saturday, at Kearney’s Orschlen Farm and Home location at 901 Missouri Highway 92.
After the bull ride, there will be an after party at Fat Boyz on Washington Street.
