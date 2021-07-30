The annual bull-riding event in Kearney’s Jesse James Park returns Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31. The park is located north of downtown Kearney off Missouri Highway 33.
The bull ride is run by Amped Up Productions. Proceeds benefit Better In The Saddle, a charitable organization that helps individuals of nearly all ages strengthen their physical, mental and emotional capabilities through interaction with volunteers and horses.
The two-day event features food and music plus mutton busting for youth starting with sign up at 6 p.m.
The Kearney Optimist Club will be on site selling food and drinks. On Saturday night after the bull ride, area country artist Michael Neal will perform a free concert.
Gates open each night at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for those 7 and older. Children 6 and younger get in free.
From 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, bull riders will be at Orscheln Farm and Home in Kearney, 901 W. Missouri Highway 92, to meet fans and sign autographs.
