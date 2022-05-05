LIBERTY — The Eighth Annual Butt Buster event is back. Starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, the Rotary Club of Liberty is back in person offering up barbecue meals at Rotary Plaza, located at Gallatin and Franklin streets. This year’s meal includes a Boston butt sandwich, apple sauce chips, bread and bottled water. Lunch runs to 2 p.m.
Anne Champ and Jodi Sundaram are serving as chairs of the event.
“The Rotary Club of Liberty is thrilled to be back hosting our annual fundraiser after a two-year hiatus, which allows us to continue to support many local youth programs including three Liberty Public School District scholarships each year. We are looking forward to a fun and successful event,” Sundaram said.
Visit facebook.com/LibertyRotaryClub to purchase meal tickets.
