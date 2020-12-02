Candyland Christmas lights up downtown Smithville

SMITHVILLE — The annual Candyland Christmas returns to downtown Smithville from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 and again from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Guests will be able to send a letter to Santa through the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce office, 105 W. Main St., and if they include a return address, may receive a response.
Families can also pick up a Candyland Christmas map and head out on an adventure to find holiday treats around downtown.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, there is the annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting followed by the Lighted Christmas Parade starting in the 100 block of Main Street.
For a printable Santa letter, visit smithvillechamber.org.
