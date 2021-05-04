SMITHVILLE — Classic cars and a host of family activities — all for a good cause — will once again take center stage in downtown Smithville’s Courtyard Park Saturday, May 8, for the 13th annual Larson’s Cruise for the Cause. The park is located off Main Street.
Events begin at 2 p.m. with car show registration to support Larson’s Cause, a nonprofit created to provide financial assistance to children with medical needs. Accompanying the car show, which includes an award show recognizing the top vehicles in attendance, there will be a silent auction ending at 4:45 p.m., live music, a 50/50 raffle, food trucks and a live auction starting at 5 p.m.
The organization was founded in 2009 by Tylor McKown, his parents, Shannon and Johnny McKown, Candi and Jay Sutton, and Mike and Ann Darr after Larson, the son of Smithville School District teachers Johnny and Angela Viebrock, became ill with hemolytic uremic syndrome at age 1.
Each year since the first event, Larson’s Cause has supported handfuls of local children and their families.
To learn more, visit the Facebook event by searching “LARSON’S CRUISE FOR THE CAUSE.”
