LIBERTY — To celebrate Christmas in July and the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.’s Farmers Market, there will be a chalk art event and contest from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 24.
There will be prizes for the first place and runner-up in two categories: kids 14 and under and adults 15 and older. The judges will be from the Liberty Arts Commission. The squares at the market can be purchased for $10 a square. Farmers Market manager Andrew Greenwell said the chalk will be provided for participants.
“This is an event that will draw children, but we hope to get some adults involved,” he said. “High school kids are welcomed too. It is a family-friendly event so keep that in mind when you are creating your masterpiece.”
If there’s a theme, Christmas in July would work, Greenwell said. There will also be some games set up around the square as well, he said.
