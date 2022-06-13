stock_ridingcenter

A fundraising event for Northland Therapeutic Riding Center will take place June 25 at Smithville Lake’s Kansas City Trapshooters Association location at 6420 NE 176th St., Smithville.

SMITHVILLE LAKE — The fifth annual Aim for Abilities Trapshoot will be June 25 at Kansas city Trapshooters Association at Smithville Lake. Proceeds from the shooting event benefit Northland Therapeutic Riding Center, which helps those with varying abilities through equine therapy in Holt.

All entry fees include lunch, a shirt and chances to win prizes. There will also be a silent auction.

The event begins with check-in at 9 a.m.

Register and learn more at trapshoot.givesmart.com.

