Children's Mini-Parade marches on

SMITHVILLE — The annual Fourth of July Children's Mini-Parade in downtown Smithville, sponsored by Nellie's Sweet Shoppe, will march along as scheduled.
The parade's short lap around Courtyard Park, located in the 100 block of Main Street, begins with sign-in at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 4. The parade begins at 10 a.m.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their wagons, strollers, bikes or themselves for the festivities. Treats will be available to all and prizes will be given based on categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.