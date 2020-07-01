Children's Mini-Parade marches on

Last year, more than 100 people made up of families and children on bicycles, scooters and riding in wagons gathered in Courtyard Park for last year's annual Children's Mini-Parade, sponsored by Nellie's Sweet Shoppe. The park is located at the corner of Bridge and Main streets in downtown Smithville.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

SMITHVILLE — The annual Fourth of July Children's Mini-Parade in downtown Smithville, sponsored by Nellie's Sweet Shoppe, will march along as scheduled. 

The parade's short lap around Courtyard Park, located in the 100 block of Main Street, begins with sign-in at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 4. The parade begins at 10 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their wagons, strollers, bikes or themselves for the festivities. Treats will be available to all and prizes will be given based on categories.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.