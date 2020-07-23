Christian Family Day this weekend

SMITHVILLE — As an annual prequel to Nehemiah Festival, Smithville will have Christian bands playing every hour on the hour in Smithville's downtown Courtyard Park, along the 100 block of Main Street, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25.
"Since 2007, Northland Evangelical Christians have been gathering together in the historic downtown shopping district of Smithville, MO for a day of Christian music, family activities, food, and fellowship," states the event website. "Local COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted to the point where we are comfortable in bringing you this event again this year. There may be somethings that are different, but we are going to do it."
Being as Smithville is part of Clay County, those in attendance are not required to wear face coverings for outside events but are encouraged to keep a physical distance of six feet when possible.
Entry to the event is free, donations and sponsorships are welcome. For more information or a list of performances and when they will be on stage, visit christianfamilyday.com.
