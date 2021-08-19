Clay County Museum and Historical Society invites community supporters 12 and older, to an open house at the Inn on Crescent Lake, 1261 St. Louis Ave., Excelsior Springs. The fundraiser is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
"Stroll the grounds, relax by Crescent Lake, walk the walking trail and tour the guest rooms, carriage house and poolside cabana room," states a release.
Refreshments will be available poolside as guests will also be able to listen to a brief history of the inn presented by the hosts.
Learn more at claycountymuseum.org.
