Coffee, kittens with deputies July 21

LIBERTY — The public is invited to spend time with feline friends and deputies for Coffee and Kittens With A Deputy from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Sugar Kittens Café and Cattery.

“Join us for some tasty treats and good company,” reads an event social media post.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.