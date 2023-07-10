featured top story Coffee, kittens with deputies July 21 Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Updated Jul 10, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIBERTY — The public is invited to spend time with feline friends and deputies for Coffee and Kittens With A Deputy from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Sugar Kittens Café and Cattery.“Join us for some tasty treats and good company,” reads an event social media post.For more details, search the event on Facebook. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Braden Presser named to U-23 National Team Kearney School District seeks 45-cent tax increase on August ballot Northwestern faculty call for release of investigation findings Car chase ends at Liberty church entrance Biden’s pick to lead Joint Chiefs of Staff faces questions over DEI record Alvin Kamara takes plea deal in Vegas assault case Why ‘Outlander,’ ‘Black Mirror’ & More Shows Aren’t Eligible for 2023 Emmys Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle rejected Real Housewives of New Jersey Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThis Is the County With the Highest Poverty Rate in MissouriSt. Louis woman who died in storm traveled world, was ‘afraid of nothing’Gov. Parson signs bill exempting Social Security benefits from Missouri taxesMissouri will exempt Social Security, public pension payments from state income taxesSmithville community remembering Cory Wohlford as football season nearsNothing Bundt Cakes opens Liberty locationChauncey Rardon joins Bulldogs as Hawthorne Elementary School principalMan drowns on Fourth of July in Smithville LakeMissouri college hires basketball coach fired after a killing by a player, hazing allegationsDisc Golf Pro Tour returns to Liberty Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Jul 12 Why Prairies Matter: New Relevancies of a Vanishing Landscape Wed, Jul 12, 2023
