Corbin Kids perform 'Disney Descendants The Musical Jr.'

LIBERTY — The second summer show from Corbin Kids Company 2023 is "Disney Descendants The Musical Jr." The two Saturday shows are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 29 on the Peters Theater Stage, 252 William Jewell College Drive.
The musical looks at all of Disney’s favorite heroes and heroines living in peace, happily ever after. Meanwhile, the evil villains and troubled sidekicks have been banished to the Isle of the Lost, where they are stripped of their magic and powers.
Ben, the beloved son of King Beast and Belle, is about to be crowned as King of Auradon and he has a radical idea. He decides to invite four trouble-making offspring of the most wicked villains to take their places as students at Auradon Prep. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos — the children of Maleficent, Grimhilde, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil — come to Auradon with an evil plan of their own. They have been tasked with stealing the Fairy Godmother’s magic wand and restoring their parents to power. However, will they go through with the plan? Or do they have the potential to learn to be good?
The musical is based on the popular Disney Channel original movies and features the hit songs from the films.
The musical is directed by Maggie Thomas, the founder of the theater company; Laura Barge, music direction; Tamara Hart, choreography; and Troy Wulfemeyer, technical direction.
