Corbin Kids perform 'Disney Descendants The Musical Jr.'

The second summer show from Corbin Kids Company 2023 is "Disney Descendants The Musical Jr." The two Saturday shows are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 29 on the Peters Theater Stage, 252 William Jewell College Drive.

 Submitted Photo

The musical looks at all of Disney’s favorite heroes and heroines living in peace, happily ever after. Meanwhile, the evil villains and troubled sidekicks have been banished to the Isle of the Lost, where they are stripped of their magic and powers.

