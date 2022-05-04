LIBERTY — Dr. Sheri Coffman, retired theater teacher from Winnetonka High School, understands “The Laramie Project,” the stage play that came after the eight-member New York-based Tectonic Theatre Project traveled to Laramie, Wyoming. There the group recorded hours of interviews with the town’s citizens over a two-year period after the 1998 murder of gay student Matthew Shepard.
Coffman has tackled the first show in 2002 and then the follow-up play in 2012. Now she is taking the helm at the Corbin Theatre.
“In some respects, these characters are like old friends,” she said. “The follow-up play is to see what happens in Laramie after a decade goes by. This play looks at the passing of time. While the first play looks at that rawness, move a decade into the future, and life moved on.”
With the Corbin Theatre production, 14 actors sit on stage with various costume pieces hanging on their chairs. The actors then change into a costume piece or two to represent a character. Most of the actors are playing several roles.
Maggie Thomas, the community theater’s board president, plays Beth Loffreda, Catherine Connolly, Jane, Judy Shepard, Boomerang editor and a representative of Wyoming.
“Playing Judy is having an impact on me,” she explained. “I am going to be playing her for the Mother’s Day matinee. No mother should have to refer to her child in the past tense. Every mother worries about her children. It’s so important to me to give her grief a voice.”
Thomas has also directed this show prior to the pandemic and was hoping to schedule the shows back to back, but is glad to take the stage.
Riley Neighbors serves as Coffman’s assistant director as well as serving as the narrator, Girl, Jan Lundhurst, a representative of Wyoming, and Susan Swapp. Neighbors is completing her degree in theater at University of Missouri-Kansas City.
“This internship has been a wonderful experience,” she said. “I’m glad to be part of this, but it’s a story that needs to be told. We need to understand that a hate crime could happen here. I have no doubt in my mind that Matthew was targeted for his sexuality. There is a weight to this show. I feel for the Shepherds.”
Brian Sword plays the roles of Greg Pierotti, Glen Silber, Jonas Slonaker, Chairman Childers and the 20/20 narrator.
Sword, who is gay and who has been with his partner for more than a decade, said the story still needs to be told.
“Society has room for growth,” he explained. “Being in the play has affected me. I remember when the scenes of Matthew being trussed up on the fence and the trial. It’s important for us to convey these feelings to the audience.”
Sword hopes the play resonates with the audience because while the majority of people have not had their sexuality or gender identity threatened, they probably know one person who has, he said.
“This play is a device to inspire justice,” he said. “When the two men took out after Matthew, it was not to rob him as some reports stated, they saw Matt as nonhuman and obviously had a deep-seated hatred for gays. This play helps with keeping conversations moving forward.”
