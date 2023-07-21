Cornhole tournament Saturday at Smithville Lake Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A cornhole tournament is coming to Burley's Deli at Smithville Lake Saturday, July 22. Courier-Tribune File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHVILLE — Burley's Deli, the marina restaurant at Smithville Lake, is hosting a cornhole tournament starting with registration at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at 2825 NE 180th St., Smithville.Team registration fees can paid at the deli or online at burleysdeli.com. Cash prizes will go to first-, second- and third-place winners. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Provide bees free dinner with native plants Ghoul-mad Dan Aykroyd rows with spirit of his brother: ‘I tell him: Will you just get in the ambulance?!’ Tony Bennett’s broken widow speaks for first time since crooner’s death: ‘We can find joy in his legacy forever’ Another cash fight! Kevin Costner’s estranged wife ‘asking judge to snub actor’s bid to force her to pay $100,000 of his legal fees’ Drake disses marriage! ‘It’s seems like a thing of ancient times or something’ ‘Love Island USA’ Ex-Staffers Sue Over Alleged Labor Law Violations ‘One Piece’ Animation Team Talks Favorite Wano Episodes, Luffy vs. Kaido & Egghead Island Arc FAMU suspends football activities after locker room rap video Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThis Is the Best Place to Retire in MissouriLiberty police help bring 2 lost children homeSheriff’s office investigating threat of explosives at Claycomo Ford plantSuspect involved in Ford plant swatting call caughtOregon football next step for Kearney's Zach Grace19-year-old faces felony charge for swatting call at Ford plant‘Outlander’: Sam Heughan & Charles Vandervaart on Facing an ‘Overwhelming’ RevolutionPilot dies in plane crash near KearneyJames Scott has spent 30 years in prison for causing the flood in 1993. Not everyone believes he's guiltyMan faces weapons charges after police respond to Red Lion Inn Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
