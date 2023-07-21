Cornhole

A cornhole tournament is coming to Burley's Deli at Smithville Lake Saturday, July 22.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

SMITHVILLE — Burley's Deli, the marina restaurant at Smithville Lake, is hosting a cornhole tournament starting with registration at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at 2825 NE 180th St., Smithville.

Team registration fees can paid at the deli or online at burleysdeli.com. Cash prizes will go to first-, second- and third-place winners.

